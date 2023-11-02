Carol Yvette Hudson Published 12:13 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

THE LORD is my shepherd: I shall not want. Psalm 23:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church in

Carrier, MS for Carol Yvette Hudson, 54 of Carriere, MS. The Rev. George Tillman will officiate at the

services. Rev. Dr. K. Martin Thomas is the Pastor. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Carol Yvette Hudson was born April 3, 1969 in Laurel, MS.

Carol’s life was filled with joy and happiness, embraced by her family, love for her plants, and the

enjoyment of cooking.

On the morning of October 27, 2023, Carol’s flower was chosen by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in

Meridian, MS.

Her special memories will always bring a smile to her loving mother, Queen Jones Stukes; devoted

husband, Leslie Hudson, Sr.; adorable children, Leslie Hudson, Jr., Karen Rosiario (Ricky), and Amisha

Hudson; amazing sister, Kimberly Sauage; 5 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.