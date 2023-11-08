Betty Osbourn Published 10:57 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Mrs. Betty Lee Beasley- Osbourn of Picayune, Mississippi who went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 4, 2023. She was 78 years of age and a native of Franklinton, Louisiana where she grew up and later graduated from Franklinton High School in 1963. She resided in the Oak Grove community as a pastor’s wife for many years until her husband was called to pastor Antioch Baptist Church of Picayune, Mississippi where she also served beside him for many years. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rev. Robert Osbourn, Sr. and three living children, Monica Osbourn-Knight, Vickie Osbourn-LaCoste, and David Osbourn. Two sons-in-law, Mark Knight and Rev. Timothy Lacoste. Her surviving grandchildren are Matthew Jordan, Jessica Jordan, Aiden Knight, Chantry Huffman, Leanne Huffman-Leonard, Dustin Osbourn, Kayla Osbourn, Casey Osbourn, Christian Osbourn, Ashley Osbourn-Dukes, Mary-Kate Osbourn and two Great Grandson’s Emory Jordan and Christopher Robert Dukes and two Great Granddaughters, Presley Huffman and Sylvie Huffman. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Osbourn Jr. who went to be with the Lord in 2004 and a sister, Ernestine Beasley-Schillings. She is survived by one sister, Judy Beasley-Kennedy and a daughter-in-law, Toni Sequeria-Osbourn along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who protected and nurtured her children while teaching them to love the Lord with all their heart. She served alongside her husband as a minister’s wife and was very active in her church teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She also participated in numerous church outreach groups and missions ministries to bring others to Christ prior to her chronic illness. She was full of life and loved to make others laugh with her sense of humor and quick-witted spirit. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She cherished her big family, and she understood her purpose for living. Funeral arrangements are set to take place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana. The wake will be held from 12:00pm -2:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm. Her son-in-law, Rev. Timothy Lacoste along with Rev. Lynn Martin, and the Rev. Harold Gaddy will officiate the ceremony in honor and memory of her life. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, picayunefh.com