Funeral Services for Betty Jean Moran Kendrick, age 87, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, will be held Monday, November 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, November 13, 2023 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Kiln, MS, she owned and operated Betty K’s Restaurant for many years when she handed the business over to her grandson, Joey. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was well-known and loved within the community and will be missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband of 26 years, Norman E. Kendrick; mother, Lillie Mae Moran; father, Wesley Joseph Rodrigue; daughters, Elsie Louise Kendrick and Belinda Joan Kendrick-Breeland; sister, Laurie Necaise.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffrey Dean (Julie Bernard) Kendrick; daughter, Deborah Jean (Richard) Frierson; grandchildren, Michael (Bridget) Frierson, Ashley Frierson, Bethany Kendrick, Claire (Devin) Sardari, Joey (Cyndi) Breeland, Morgan (Edward) Breeland, Jessie (Fabian) Kelly, Brock Breeland, and Caleb Roberts; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Cheyanne, Coltin, Delareh, Lucas, Delilah, Amelia, Lemmon, EJ, Matthias, and Teagan; great-great-grandson, Carter; four nieces and one nephew.

