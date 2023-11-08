Republicans Sweep Elections in Pearl River County and Statewide Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Pearl River County, Mississippi – The recent election results in Pearl River County and across Mississippi have shown strong support for Republican candidates in a series of critical races.

In the Pearl River County Sheriff race, David Allison (R) secured a decisive victory with 82% of the vote, while Joseph Haralson (D) received 18% of the vote.

Pearl River County Supervisor District 2 witnessed Malcolm Perry (R) winning with 84% of the vote and Toni Lee Shubert (I) securing 16%.

In District 4, Jason Spence (R) won 88% of the vote, while Percy C. Quin, III (I) received 12%.

Statewide, Republicans also claimed significant victories. Governor Tate Reeves (R) secured his position with 52% of the vote, with Brandon Presley (D) receiving 47% and Gwendolyn Gray (I) with 1%.

Delbert Hosemann (R) garnered 61% of the vote for the position of Lieutenant Governor, and D. Ryan Grover (D) received 39%.

Republicans maintained their hold in various other statewide positions, including Michael Watson (R) winning the Secretary of State race, Lynn Fitch (R) as Attorney General, Shad White (R) as Auditor, Andy Gipson (R) as Agriculture Commissioner, David McRae (R) as Treasurer, and Mike Chaney (R) as Insurance Commissioner.

In the race for Transportation Commissioner Southern, Charles Busby (R), secured 72% of the vote, while Steven Griffin (I) received 28%.

These election results underscore the widespread support for Republican candidates in Pearl River County and throughout Mississippi.