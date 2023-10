UPDATE ON BI-COUNTY BOIL WATER NOTICE

THE BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR THE BI-COUNTY AREA, WHICH INCLUDES: RESTERTOWN, NECAISE, STEEPHOLLOW PROGRESS, HWY 53, AND HWY 603, HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. WE HAVE SPOKEN WITH THE MS STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ALL OF THE SAMPLES WILL NOT BE BACK UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE AND COOPERATION DURING THIS TIME. WE WILL SEND OUT AN ALERT WHEN WE ARE NOTIFIED AND CAN LIFT THE BOIL WATER NOTICE. SIGN UP FOR ALERTS AT prcwater.com