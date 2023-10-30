the 21th Annual PINEY WOODS HERITAGE FESTIVAL Published 9:30 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to Noon – Hazel & the Delta Ramblers

Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Native American Indian Dance Performance

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – The Piney Woods Cloggers

Celebrate the early days of the Piney Woods region in this popular annual event! Enjoy exhibits and demonstrations of traditional skills such as blacksmithing with Jared Kattengell of Katt Forge, weavers and spinners, native Mississippi plant dyes, artifacts and history, Carver Cultural Center and Museum, pine needle basket-making, and more. Vendors’ wares will include jams, jellies, baked goods, woodworking, and charcuterie boxes and lemonade will be available from Praize and Graze. Scout and homeschool groups are welcome! Admission: Members enter free. Non-members adults $6, children 12 & younger $3.