SWAPS (Sustainability With Awareness and Prevention Solutions) “Getting Involved in Litter Control Programs” – Lessons for Homeschool Students, 5th – 12th Grades! Published 9:32 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Friday, November 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for hands-on lessons on sustainability and solutions led by Elizabeth Englebretson, Plastic Free Gulf Coast/Extension Associate, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service. The class will learn by conducting an on-site cleanup and plastic brand audit. Limited to 20 students. Each student/group of students must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. 601-799-2311 Program is free to members. Non-member adults $5 and non-member children under 12 are $2.