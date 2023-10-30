SWAPS (Sustainability With Awareness and Prevention Solutions) “Eliminating Single-Use Plastic” – Lessons for Homeschool Students, 5th – 12th Grades! Published 9:30 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Friday, November 3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for hands-on lessons on sustainability and solutions led by Elizabeth Englebretson, Plastic Free Gulf Coast/Extension Associate, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service. The class will make DIY beeswax wraps and lotion tins. Limited to 20 students. Each student/group of students must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required 601-799-2311. Program is free to members. Non-member adults $5 and non-member children under 12 are $2.