STATIC PILE COMPOST BUILDING WORKSHOP: ACTIVE, COOKING, RESTING

Published 9:32 am Monday, October 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

Saturday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn all about how you can build and maintain a static compost pile with organic matter that is broken down by bacteria, generating a source of nutrients for your garden in this Sustainability With Awareness and Prevention Solutions workshop led by Elizabeth Englebretson, Plastic Free Gulf Coast/Extension Associate, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service. Please call to register. The class is $5 for Arboretum members and $10 for non-members.

