Starting this Fall, Brown University School of Public Health Researchers will be investigating the environmental health impacts of living near illegal dumping sites in Mississippi Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Dr. Erica Walker is the RGSS Assistant Professor of

Epidemiology and Founder of Community Noise Lab at the Brown University School of Public Health was

recently awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Community Noise Lab

will measure air, sound, water, soil, and visual quality at and around illegal dumping sites across

Mississippi.

Dr. Walker was born and raised in Mississippi and grew up in a community that housed an open

dumping site, which was filled with everything from old washing machines and couches to chemicals

and car batteries. “Growing up, it was just another place for us to play. As an adult, I see how dangerous

this site was to the community’s environmental health.”

With funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Dr. Walker and her team will focus on illegal

dumping sites in three Mississippi counties. At these sites and in the surrounding communities,

Community Noise Lab will measure air pollution, water pollution, noise pollution, visual pollution (litter

counts, etc.) and soil quality. Additionally, they will create an illegal dumping site cataloging system that

will be open and accessible to the public. “This system will holistically catalog the illegal dumping sites in

these communities so that residents know exactly what’s in them”, says Dr. Walker. Community Noise Lab

will also enroll children living nearby into the Mississippi Adolescent Environmental Health Study

(MAEHS), with the goal of understanding how and to what extent living near illegal dumping sites may

impact the health of Mississippi’s most vulnerable residents—its children. Children between the ages of

10 and 17 can enroll in the health study, earning up to $120 for their participation. “Illegal dumping sites

are more than just complaints logged into a system. At best, they are an eye sore. At worst, they could be

polluting the surrounding environment and negatively impacting community health.”

Dr. Walker is working closely with Dr. Cristina Nica, a Research Scientist at Community Noise Lab’s

Mississippi office. Dr. Nica holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in environmental science from Jackson

State University. Together, they will train and work with students from local high schools and

community colleges to carry out this work. These students will come from Dr. Walker’s two research

programs: Mississippi Environmental Scholars Program and the Summer of Science Research Series.

Both programs hire and train students to conduct field work, analyze data, and write for academic

publications. According to Dr. Nica, “Traditionally the main goal of a scientist is to build knowledge and

understanding. In my opinion, and especially in Mississippi, we should also be thinking about training

the next generations of scientists.”

Dr. Walker hopes that this research will: shed light on how illegal dumping sites impact the surrounding

community; create an accessible accountability system for illegal dumping; and train the next generation

of Mississippi-based scholars to continue the work.

COMMUNITY NOISE LAB For more information about this research project, you can reach out to Dr. Erica

Walker via Twitter @noiseandthecity and @community_noise and via email at

erica_walker@brown.edu. Community Noise Lab’s website can be accessed at communitynoiselab.org.

Dr. Cristina Nica can be reached at cristina_nica@brown.edu.