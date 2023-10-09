Poplarville Alderman Kevin Tillman Arrested on Drug Charges Published 1:03 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The Pearl River. County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tillman of Poplarville Thursday morning for transferring or selling a controlled substance.

Tillman was held overnight at the county jail, and the formal charges were filed on Friday. His bail was set at $20,000 on Friday evening, which he later posted.

As of now, a court date for Tillman has not been scheduled. Donald J. Rafferty, Tillman’s legal representative, stated, “We emphatically deny the allegations, and we look forward to our day in court.”

During the bail hearing, Rafferty had requested leniency in the bond amount, citing Tillman’s status as a public figure in the community and the availability of community members who could vouch for him. However, the judge denied this request because the prosecutor was out of town.

The Democrat reached out to Poplarville Mayor Louise Smith for comment on Tillman and his seat on the Board of Aldermen. Mayor Smith said the city does not comment on ongoing investigations.