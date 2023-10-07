Picayune Unveils New Welcome Sign, Emphasizes Business Accessibility

Published 12:43 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

On Tuesday, the city of Picayune celebrated the unveiling of its new “Welcome to Picayune” sign near Exit 6 for southbound travelers. The event recognized the collaborative efforts of various departments and individuals instrumental in the sign’s installation.

Mayor Luke, presiding over the ceremony, expressed gratitude to the Public Works team for their efforts in preparing the site for the sign’s installation and to the school superintendent, Dean Shaw, for facilitating safe transportation to and from the ribbon-cutting event.

City Manager Harvey Miller and Mayor Luke acknowledged Assistant City Manager Eric Morris and his team’s contributions that made the new sign possible. Their dedication and hard work overseeing the project were essential to its completion.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Luke emphasized the significance of the new sign, stating, “Picayune Is Open for Business.” This declaration underscores the city’s welcoming and business-friendly approach, aiming to encourage visitors and potential investors to explore the vibrant opportunities Picayune has to offer.

