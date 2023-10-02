Picayune Police Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Individual

Published 10:52 am Monday, October 2, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

The Picayune Police is contacting the public for help finding Jason Stockstill, a 50-year-old individual last seen on September 28th, 2023.

Jason Stockstill is 6 feet tall and last seen at 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd. He was driving a 2009 white Nissan Altima; however, the specific tag number is unknown.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Jason Stockstill’s whereabouts to come forward and help with the search efforts. If you have any information regarding his location, please get in touch with Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

The Picayune Police Department is actively investigating this case and appreciates the assistance of the community in helping to locate Jason Stockstill.

