Picayune Police Don Pink Badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Published 11:50 am Monday, October 16, 2023

To demonstrate solidarity and raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Picayune Police Department has implemented a unique initiative. Officers proudly wear specially designed pink badges throughout the month to support the fight against breast cancer.

The department repurposed old badges stored for several years. Det. Lt. Aaron Grob had the idea to repurpose the old badges. Jeremy from Bad Habitz Fabrication and American Towing Solutions generously offered his time and resources to transform these badges into symbolic pink emblems. Officers are now sporting these distinctive badges to symbolize their support for breast cancer awareness during this significant month.

Residents can quickly identify officers wearing the pink badges, spreading the message of breast cancer awareness as they go about their duties. The department hopes this initiative will encourage dialogue and raise awareness about breast cancer throughout the community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.