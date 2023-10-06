Picayune Police Department Receives Grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation Published 10:04 am Friday, October 6, 2023

The Picayune Police Department received a grant of $10,349.77 from the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation during the Picayune City Council meeting held on Tuesday.

The Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation, an independent non-profit private foundation based in Picayune, Mississippi, has provided

grants to support community development, education, healthcare, human services, mental health care, museums, natural history, arts, and culture since its establishment in 1998. A board of directors oversees the foundation’s assets.

Chief Quave said that the funds will be utilized to purchase hand-held mini-shields, which will enhance safety and security measures implemented by the Picayune Police Department, bolstering their efforts in maintaining public safety within the community.

CEO and President Clyde Dease represented the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation at the meeting and presented Chief of Police Joe Quave and the city with the grant.