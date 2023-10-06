Picayune Police Department Receives Grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation

Published 10:04 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Clyde Dease (Center) presents a check for the Picayune Police. Accepted by Mayor Jim Luke (Left) and the Chief of Police Joe Quave. (Alex Moraski/Picayune Item)

The Picayune Police Department received a grant of $10,349.77 from the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation during the Picayune City Council meeting held on Tuesday.

The Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation, an independent non-profit private foundation based in Picayune, Mississippi, has provided

grants to support community development, education, healthcare, human services, mental health care, museums, natural history, arts, and culture since its establishment in 1998. A board of directors oversees the foundation’s assets.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Chief Quave said that the funds will be utilized to purchase hand-held mini-shields, which will enhance safety and security measures implemented by the Picayune Police Department, bolstering their efforts in maintaining public safety within the community.

Chief of Police Joe Quave shows off the hand-held shields that will be purchased with the grant money. (Alex Moraski/Picayune Item)

CEO and President Clyde Dease represented the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation at the meeting and presented Chief of Police Joe Quave and the city with the grant.

 

More News Main

Second Brother Convicted of Capital Murder in Killing of Pearl River County Resident

National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for Southern Mississippi

Major Drug Roundup Conducted by Law Enforcement Agencies in Pearl River County

Oct. 4 is Energy Efficiency Day: CenterPoint Energy reminds customers of ways to save energy and mone

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar