Picayune Fire and Police Departments Visit with Pearl River Central Elementary School Published 1:04 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

In a demonstration of community engagement, the Picayune Fire and Police Departments recently visited Pearl River Central Elementary School, providing young students with a unique opportunity to interact with local first responders.

Kindergarten students from Pearl River Central Elementary School gathered at Crosby Commons, where the Picayune Fire Department delivered a session on fire safety. Firefighters conducted informative talks about fire safety. They allowed the students to explore the interior of the fire trucks. The young students also had the chance to see the firefighters in their protective gear. A special guest, Sparky, the Picayune Fire Department’s fire dog, added to the excitement.

The Picayune Police Department was also part of the event, having been invited by Mrs. Marsha Moore, a Pearl River Central Elementary School faculty member. The police officers discussed with the children as part of the school’s Community Helpers Field Trip at Crosby Commons.

The visit by the local first responders provided the students with an educational experience, helping them better understand the roles of firefighters and police officers in their community. It served as an opportunity for the students to build trust and familiarity with these professionals who play essential roles in ensuring the safety and security of Picayune.