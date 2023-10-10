Pearl River women take first at Three Rivers College Published 11:19 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

It was a weekend full of excitement for the Pearl River rodeo program as the women’s team took down reigning National Champion West Alabama to win first place at the Three Rivers College rodeo. The men’s team finished in seventh place overall.

“It was such an exciting weekend,” head coach Frank Graves said. “I finally saw what I knew they were capable of doing. It was with ease, too. I’ve been trying to get it across to them that they are a good team, but they have to get it all together at the same time and stay consistent. For us to beat West Alabama — the reigning National Champions — it was just amazing. It was a special weekend.”

WEEKEND RECAP

The women’s team earned a remarkable 485 points to snatch first place for the weekend. Breakaway roping was where Pearl River did most of its damage as Karrigan Cagley (Kentwood, La.; Grace Christian Academy) and Sydney Poole (Robertsdale, Ala.) took home first and second place, respectively. Cagley turned in a time of 3.3 in the first round and a second-round time of 3.2. It earned her 155 points. Poole earned a 3.2 in her first run and followed it up with a 3.5 in the second round to earn 150 points.

“Karrigan really stepped up. She’s got the experience and will be tough the rest of the year,” Graves said. “Sydney made it to the College National Finals last year, so I knew she could do this. Both girls used their heads this weekend. It was a tough setup with tough calves. They stayed consistent all weekend.”

Mollie Rae Kinchen (Tickfaw, La.; Ponchatoula) sat in seventh place after her first-round ride, but he was unable to register a time in the second.

Kate Eiland (Kentwood, La.) continued her impressive run of form, winning an event for the third straight week. In goat tying, Eiland was in first place in the first round with a time of 7.9, and she followed it up with another first-place showing in the second round as she earned a time of 7.2. She earned 180 points in the event.

“Kate is awesome,” Graves said. “Her second-round run was eight-tenths of a second faster than anyone there. She’s going to have a good career here with us. She’s an outstanding athlete.”

The Wildcats also had impressive finishes on the men’s side, led by Tyler Housley’s (Brandon; McLaurin Attendance Center) first-place finish in bull riding. The sophomore was given a score of 77 on his first ride and one-upped the score on his second ride with a 78. He earned 180 points in total.

“Bull riding depends on the draw a lot, but Tyler rode two tough bulls this weekend to get 180 points,” Graves said. “He was close last year to making the college finals. He should have a good chance at making them this year.”

Justin Plaisance (Cut Off, La.) made a great run in the first round of calf roping, earning a time of 10.3 for first place. On his second run, he tallied a 12.7, which placed him third in average and earned him 130 points. Trenton Davis (Poplarville) had a time of 13.5 in the first round but couldn’t register a time in the second round.

“Justin won the first round but didn’t draw the best calf in the second round,” Graves said. “He made a good, solid run like he needed to and ended up third. He’s a good talent and will do good things this year.”

Davis joined Preston Fox of Three Rivers College for team roping, and the duo pulled off a time of 6.7 to sit in first place. Unfortunately, they earned no time on their second run. They were awarded 60 points for their first-round ride.

“They just drew a bad steer in the second round,” Graves said. “That’s a good team. They just drew badly. There are a lot of different factors at these rodeos. In my opinion, they drew the worst steer they could.”

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action Nov. 2 for the Southern Arkansas Rodeo.

