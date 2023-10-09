Pearl River County Sporting Club and Resort Offered for Sale for $19.95 Million Published 10:52 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Running Creek Ranch Sporting Club and Resort, a 750-acre property in Pearl River County, Mississippi, featuring a world-class sporting clay range and abundant bird hunting as well as guest lodging and event facilities, is for sale for $19.95 million.

“The clay range features up to 34 shooting stations and hosts huge sporting clay events sponsored by national organizations and many small tournaments throughout the year,” said Cade Taylor, Land Specialist for listing company Whitetail Properties Real Estate.

For hunting enthusiasts, the property is home to increasing wild quail coveys, pheasants and doves, making it a mecca for the historic Old South traditions of bird hunting. Quail and pheasant hunts are offered with professional guides and trained dogs.

Taylor noted that the hunting and sporting clay facility is Orvis-endorsed, meaning that it offers unparalleled service, respect for natural resources and an experienced, professional staff. “This property has a very diverse, game-rich habitat including clear creeks, hardwood bottoms, high-rolling green pastures, majestic pine plantations and fertile grain croplands,” he added.

Other features and amenities include:

Two well-stocked lakes offering great fishing for guests as well as water recreation and scenic boat rides.

A fully functioning kitchen and restaurant with a cabana serving great Southern food.

Special event space for weddings, business meetings and other gatherings.

Three world-class lodges with beautiful lake views. Included is the main lodge, a majestic, western mountain-style facility with a huge great room, fireplace, and bar that can accommodate up to 17 guests.

A well-established camper/RV site.

Taylor said that Running Creek Ranch Sporting Club and Resort currently operates a working cattle ranch with fencing, cross-fencing, water, and working facilities that the new owner can run immediately.

Running Creek Ranch Sporting Club and Resort is located 85 miles from New Orleans, 58 miles from Gulfport, Mississippi, and 50 miles from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. For additional information, visit the property listing or contact Whitetail Properties Land Specialists Cade Taylor at (225) 719-0495 or Art Mott at (601) 757-8602.