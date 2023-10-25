Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Suspect Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Roland Daniel Kennedy, a 1637 Hwy. 11 resident in Picayune, Mississippi. Kennedy is wanted on multiple drug violation charges.

Narcotics Investigator Fred Eagan, overseeing the case, has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Kennedy. If you have any information about Kennedy’s whereabouts or if you see him, please call Investigator Fred Eagan at 228-222-0721.