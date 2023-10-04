Pearl River County Officials Seek Federal Support for Public Safety and Infrastructure Projects Published 11:18 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

1 of 3

Pearl River County’s Economic Development Director, Lindsay Ward, and County Administrator, Adrian Lumpkin, traveled to Washington, D.C., to discuss crucial projects to advance public safety and infrastructure with legislators.

They met with Congressman Mike Ezell, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Senator Roger Wicker to discuss their priority initiatives, primarily focusing on the “Pearl River County Public Safety Technology Enhancement and Upgrades” project. This project seeks federal funding amounting to $1,140,838 to upgrade technological infrastructure. The upgrades will bolster the county’s ability to respond to public safety issues and emergencies effectively. Key aspects of this initiative involve radio upgrades, body scanners, communication system enhancements, and mental health training.

Ward and Lumpkin also used this opportunity to address the need for funding and updates concerning the “Wier at Walkiah,” a significant infrastructure project within the county. During their meetings, they announced a partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi to secure matching funds for the repair and improvement of the wier.

This proactive engagement with federal representatives underscores the county’s commitment to advocating for essential resources that will enhance public safety and infrastructure, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and progress of the community.