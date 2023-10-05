Pearl River battles to draw with Southwest Published 4:24 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

It was a battle for 90 minutes Tuesday night at the PRCC Soccer Complex, and the Pearl River men’s soccer team fought its way to a 1-1 draw with Southwest.

“It’s kind of the story of our season so far,” head coach Drew Gallant said. “Just taking draws and not scoring enough goals. We’re creating chances, but we’re just not finishing them. We will regroup tomorrow and prepare for a big one Friday at Jones. It’s been nonstop battles for us all year.

MATCH RECAP

It was a slow-building first 20 minutes for Pearl River (3-4-3 overall; 2-1-3 MACCC) and Southwest (6-1-4; 3-1-2), as neither team developed many chances.

The Bears added their goal in the 22nd minute on a set piece. A ball played into the box was headed home by an SMCC player to take the lead, 1-0.

Pearl River nearly evened the scoring in the 31st minute. Tiago Honorio Jr. (São Paulo, Brazil; Zacarias Antônio da Silva) dashed his way up the pitch and into the box. A defender was trailing at his hip and did enough defensively to not allow Honorio Jr. a solid shot as he sent the ball wide of the net.

In the 39th, Christopher Dommer (Copenhagen, Denmark; Øregård Gymnasium) fired toward the goal on a free kick but couldn’t get it on frame.

PRCC finally tied things up in the 39th minute. Dommer had the ball and made his way into the SMCC box and was eventually fouled by a Bear defender. Honorio Jr. was called upon to take the penalty, and after a quick stutter step, he laced the ball into the left side of the net, 1-1.

Honorio Jr. had another incredible opportunity in the 72nd minute, but the Southwest goalkeeper was up for the challenge and dove to make a great save. On the ensuing corner kick, the ball rattled around inside the box before being cleared away by SMCC.

Pearl River developed a few more chances throughout the final portion of the match, but nothing materialized as they walked away with a very hard-fought draw, 1-1.

NEXT UP

Pearl River goes on the road Friday for a 7 p.m. match against rival Jones College. The match will be livestreamed at JCBobcats.com/Watch.

