Oct. 4 is Energy Efficiency Day: CenterPoint Energy reminds customers of ways to save energy and mone

CenterPoint Energy is joining in the national celebration of Energy Efficiency Day today, Oct. 4, by promoting energy efficiency as one of the easiest, quickest ways for customers to reduce their energy use, lower their utility bills and limit their carbon footprint.

“At CenterPoint Energy, we recognize how important safe, reliable energy is in our customers’ daily lives and the tremendous privilege we have to deliver it,” said Elizabeth Brock, Vice President, Energy Solutions and Business Services. “We’re committed to working with our customers to bring awareness and help them take advantage of opportunities to use energy wisely and save money.”

CenterPoint Energy offers these simple energy efficiency tips for the upcoming heating season:

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently with an annual tune-up by a qualified technician. Check your furnace filter monthly and clean or change it as needed to help your unit run at full efficiency and supply better air flow.

Use a programmable thermostat to match your household's schedule by automatically lowering the heating temperature at night or while you're away from home. It can maximize your energy savings without the hassle of manually adjusting your thermostat.

Caulk and weather strip around windows and doors to keep warm air from escaping and cold air from entering. These two simple air sealing techniques can pay for themselves in energy savings within one year.

Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun's heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don't lose heat when the sun goes down.

Look for the ENERGY STAR® label when shopping for a new appliance to help you get a product that meets high efficiency standards.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of energy efficiency tips, equipment rebate offerings and resources to help save energy and money year-round. Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/ EnergySavingTips for more information.