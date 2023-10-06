National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for Southern Mississippi Published 9:14 am Friday, October 6, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Central, Southwestern Louisiana, and Southern Mississippi on Saturday afternoon and early evening. Following this, a Fire Weather Watch was implemented for the same regions on Sunday afternoon and early evening.

A potent cold front is forecasted to pass through the area later today, bringing north-northeasterly solid winds at 15 to 20 mph speeds, gusting up to 25 mph. Dewpoints are expected to drop to the mid-30s to low 40s over the weekend. These conditions will result in low moisture levels, causing daytime relative humidity to range between 25 to 35 percent on Saturday and 25 to 30 percent on Sunday.

The combination of high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions raises the risk of wildfires. Central and Southwestern Louisiana residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid outdoor burning or activities that could ignite fires. Staying informed through reliable sources and following local authorities’ guidelines is essential to ensuring the safety of individuals and communities.

The National Weather Service will closely monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed to help mitigate any potential risks and safeguard the affected regions.