MUSHROOM FIELD WALK

Published 9:31 am Monday, October 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

 Sunday, November 5, 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Join Dr. Logan Wiedenfeld, president of the Gulf South Mycological Society and Assistant Professor of English, Alcorn State University, for a guided mushroom walk of the Arboretum grounds.  Learn about fungi’s fascinating ecology, taxonomy, and relationship to mankind. Come dressed for being outdoors. A knife, gloves, basket or bag are helpful to have, but not necessary. Members $4; non-members $8. Registration required.

