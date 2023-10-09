Mrs. Janice Taylor Published 12:48 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Psalm 23:1

Sister Janice Taylor was born September 12, 1960 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Burl Richardson

and Hattie Mae Smith. Janice graduated from Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1978.

On November 29,1986, she married Eric Taylor of Picayune MS. Their 36th celebrated union of

marital bliss cherished two sons, Kenwa Richardson (Kim Richardson) and Dewayne A. Crocker

Jr.; One granddaughter, Madison Richardson and three great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Brody and

Lilah.

She was a dedicated member of Newness of Life Ministries. As a devout Christian, she

dedicated her life to serving the Almighty Father. Her journey as a servant to the kingdom was

an honor and her greatest joy as a Woman of God.

On October 3, 2023, “Her Master replied, “Well done good and faithful servant! You have been

faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master’s

happiness!” Matthew 25:21

She leaves behind a legacy of love, mother, husband, sons, sister, daughter -n- law,

grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles,

aunts, cousins, co-workers, clients, classmates, customers, acquaintances, and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm and Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. Elder Donald Hart, Officiating. Interment at New Palestine

Cemetery.

Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.