MHS Mobile Dental Proposes Partnership to Provide Preventative Dental Care for Underserved Students Published 1:07 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

In the recent Picayune School District Board Meeting held on Wednesday, representatives from MHS Mobile Dental presented a proposition to collaborate with the school district. The objective is to extend essential preventative dental care to children who lack adequate access or insurance coverage for regular check-ups.

Chris Martin, Operations Director, and Mike Murphy, Executive Director, led the presentation on behalf of MHS Mobile Dental. The organization promotes oral health excellence and delivers preventative dental care to patients in non-traditional settings, utilizing mobile and portable equipment.

The services offered by MHS Mobile Dental include examinations, sealants, digital X-rays, teeth cleaning, fluoride applications, and referrals to a dental home, ensuring comprehensive care for the children.

MHS Mobile Dental collaborates with state-licensed dentists to provide safe and high-quality preventative oral healthcare to Mississippi’s underprivileged children. Many of these dentists also work in other dental clinics throughout the state, showcasing their dedication to improving dental access for those in need.

MHS Mobile Dental serve approximately 15,000 children a year, MHS Mobile Dental aims to bridge the dental care gap without competing with local dentistry. They prioritize serving underprivileged communities and operate at no cost to schools and families. Local dentists also support the initiative by acting as referral partners.

“Our mission is to enhance dental access for those in need, especially among underprivileged children. We take pride in making dental care convenient and accessible,” stated Chris Martin, Operations Director. Additionally, MHS Mobile Dental contributes to the cause by donating essential dental supplies such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss through K-12 programs, furthering their commitment to dental education.

They transform classrooms into fully functional dental offices and organize small peer groups of five, streamlining the process of dental care delivery. Operating for 14 years, MHS Mobile Dental sees about 20-25% of the student population. They provided $785,000 worth of in-kind (free) services provided to uninsured in 2022.

MHS Mobile Dental’s proposal aims to forge a partnership with the Picayune School District to elevate oral health standards among Mississippi’s youth, focusing on preventive dental care and ensuring every child receives the dental attention they deserve.