Major Drug Roundup Conducted by Law Enforcement Agencies in Pearl River County Published 5:17 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

A drug roundup conducted on October 5, 2023, involved collaborative efforts among Narcotics Detectives from the Picayune Police Department, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, and several state and federal agencies—the operation aimed to apprehend individuals facing drug-related charges.

The operation showcased the diligent efforts of Detectives and Officers, supported by vital information and community cooperation. The collective determination of the community to address drug-related issues was evident through this joint effort.

Law enforcement officials underlined that these operations were a matter of “when” rather than “if.” They urged individuals engaged in illicit drug activities to anticipate intervention by law enforcement.

Sheriff Allison and Chief of Police Joe Quave expressed contentment with the successful operation. Sheriff Allison emphasized the county’s commitment to conducting such operations regularly to uphold community safety and cleanliness.

The operation was meticulously planned, commencing with a briefing at 5:30 a.m. following a meeting at the jail at 5 a.m. Law enforcement teams were strategically organized with various warrants. They executed the operation early in the morning in Picayune and Poplarville to catch individuals off guard, resulting in a seamless process without complications.

Over a year, this ongoing operation focused on targeted purchases involving individuals engaged in illegal drug activities. The recently targeted roundup was planned after accumulating warrants and compiling assets from the past year.

Federal and state agencies, including Homeland Security and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, played crucial roles in this operation, contributing to its success. Their involvement underscored the effectiveness of multi-agency collaboration in addressing community challenges related to drug activities.

Picayune Police arrested the following individuals:

Roderick Williams Jr.: Arrested on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school (meth & crack cocaine).

Chantel E. Mejia: Arrested on one count of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (meth).

Christian Malley: Arrested on one count of Disorderly Conduct.

Lawrence J. Smith: Arrested on one count of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (crack cocaine).

Linda Graves: Arrested on three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school (crack cocaine).

Rodney L. Ceasar: Arrested on one count of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (crack cocaine).

Marvin Harper: Arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church (marijuana), one count of felony possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), and one count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).

Judy Harper: Arrested on three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (crack cocaine) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church (marijuana/crack cocaine).

Kevin Pittman: Arrested on three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (crack cocaine).

Dustin Phillips: Arrested on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (methamphetamine).

Christopher A. Goods: He has an outstanding warrant for selling a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church (crack cocaine) and should turn himself in to local law enforcement.

While Sheriff David Allison and the County took into custody the following individuals:

Joshua Jones: Arrested for Transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Richard Alf Kennedy: Arrested on two counts of transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Stacy Bowden: Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salina Craft: Arrested for transferring or selling and possessing a controlled substance.

Shane Shelhorse: Arrested on three counts of transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Lora Phelps: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Whitney Glidewell: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Brian McCawley: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Patrick McCawley: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Derrion Pittman: Arrested on two counts of transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

Billy Joe Smith: Arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.

Aaron Spiers: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance with intent.

Kevin Tillman: Arrested for transfer or sale of a controlled substance.

David Fairley: Arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.

(Photos are courtesy of the Picayune Police and Pearl River County Sheriffs.)