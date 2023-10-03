Kate Eiland, Ian Graham named Wildcats of the Week Published 10:44 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Pearl River rodeo’s Kate Eiland (Kentwood, La.) and Ian Graham (Meridian; Biloxi) have been named Wildcats of the Week.

KATE EILAND

Eiland wins the award after leading the Pearl River rodeo team to a fourth place finish at the West Alabama rodeo. Eiland made it to the shortgo round in goat tying and turned in a pair time of 8.6 in both of the first and second rounds to finish with an average of 17.2. The strong showing put her in a tie for first place and tallied 165 points for her team.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Eiland as she won first place in breakaway roping in the Missouri Valley College rodeo to open the 2023-24 campaign.

IAN GRAHAM

Graham had a big week for the Wildcats, scoring the first hat trick of his Pearl River career. The freshman scored just six minutes into the evening and followed it up with a pair of second half goals.

So far this season, Graham has scored four goals for the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River rodeo team heads to the Three Rivers College rodeo on Thursday and the men’s soccer team returns to the PRCC Soccer Complex on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match against Southwest.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Aug. 21: Frederikke Nielsen (women’s soccer) and Christopher Dommer (men’s soccer)

Aug. 28: Sammie Smith (volleyball) and Barrett Breazeale (men’s soccer)

Sept. 11: Jolee Gibson (volleyball) and Jordan Watts (football)

Sept. 18: Celine Grothe (women’s soccer) and Tyree Jackson (football)

Sept. 25: Sammie Smith (volleyball) and Christopher Dommer (men’s soccer)

