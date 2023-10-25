High Fire Danger Conditions Warrant Extra Vigilance in South MS and Southeast LA Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Authorities are issuing a heightened fire safety alert as much of South Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana face elevated fire danger conditions today. Following coordination with federal fire weather officials and in light of ongoing Burn Bans in the region, citizens are urged to exercise extra caution to prevent wildfires.

A combination of factors, including widespread severe to extreme drought, clear and mostly sunny skies, and low relative humidity levels, ranging from 20 to 30 percent or even lower, have created conditions conducive to the rapid spread of fires. The National Weather Service warns that these conditions can significantly increase the risk of wildfires.

As communities grapple with these heightened fire risks, local authorities have provided a list of safety and prevention measures to mitigate the potential dangers:

Do not park vehicles on dry grass: The heat generated by a vehicle’s undercarriage can easily ignite dry grass. Park vehicles on non-flammable surfaces whenever possible.

Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the pavement: Dragging chains can create sparks, which may ignite nearby vegetation. Make sure trailer chains are adequately secured.

Fully extinguish all cigarettes: Smokers are advised to ensure that cigarettes are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before disposing of them in a proper container. Discarding lit cigarettes carelessly can lead to fires.

Report observed fires immediately: If you witness a fire, no matter how small, do not hesitate to call 911 directly. Early reporting can prevent a minor incident from becoming a major wildfire.

Authorities stress the importance of adhering to local Burn Bans and fire safety guidelines during this period of heightened risk. Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed about the latest weather conditions and advisories and to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires.

The safety and well-being of the community depend on everyone’s vigilance and cooperation during this critical time.