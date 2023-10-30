GLASS BLOWING WORKSHOP with Solange Ledwith of Swamp Girl Glass Blowing Published 9:32 am Monday, October 30, 2023

November 11 and 12 (Saturday / Sunday) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To sign up, go to https://swampgirlglassllc. com/collections/special- events-1/products/swamp-girl- glass-blowing-create-your-own- glass-1 (do not register through the Arboretum) Create your own small blown glass pumpkin. You will be designing the color, shaping the glass with heat and your own breath while working with professional glass worker, Solange Ledwith with Swamp Girl Glass Blowing. Each time slot is for one person. If friends and family would like to make a piece together, you will want to reserve time slots that are back-to-back. Any other friends and family are welcome to come and hang out, watch and take pictures. THIS IS A FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT. We work with ages 8 and up! Younger students will sometimes require more assistance (usually we ask the parents to jump in), otherwise the class is heavily facilitated by our professional glass working team. Glass pieces can be picked up a specified time after the class. Swamp Girl Glass Blowing LLC is a professional glass blowing studio that offers classes all along the Gulf Coast. With 21 years of professional experience, you are guaranteed to have a safe, educational, and exciting time. For more information, please contact Solange Ledwith directly at: solange@swampgirlglassllc. com