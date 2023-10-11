Earnestine A. Giles Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28

Earnestine A. Giles was born September 20, 1932 to the late Prince and Anna Arnold.

A beautiful soul will never be forgotten. Earnestine had a great love for her family and especially the

children.

To cherish her loving memories, two daughters, Rebecca (Larry) Byrd and Melvina “Cookie” (Billy

Haralson) Giles; two sisters, Jeanette Ware and Bobbie Robinson; special nephews, Marvin (Charlene)

Arnold, Douglas Robinson; special niece, Barbara Robinson; 7 grandchildren, Becky (Barry) Brown,

Stephanie (Cameron) Sewell, Michael (Lena) Hill, Danny F. Flint, Frankie (Shawn) Hill, Richelle Giles,

Michelle Lackey; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Earnestine received her wings at the age of 91 embraced by her family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel,

1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Reverend Van Bolden

will officiate the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home