DINING WITH DIABETES OFFERED Published 10:55 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Do you have diabetes or are at risk of diabetes? Dining With Diabetes will be offered on October 30, and November 6, 13, and 20, 2023, at Margaret Reid Crosby Memorial Library in Picayune, Mississippi. The class will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dining With Diabetes is a four-lesson series that teaches about diabetes self-care, healthy eating, portion control, and reducing your risk. A cooking demo and lunch are included in the program. Lunch will be sponsored by Friends of the Library. Call the Pearl River County Extension Service Office at 601-403-2280 to register or for more information.

