City of Picayune Honors Gladys Hughes on Her 100th Birthday Published 10:57 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Gladys Hughes, a remarkable centenarian, has witnessed history and actively played a vital role in shaping it. Her incredible journey from service during World War II to a lifelong dedication to the arts has made her an inspiring figure within the community.

Hughes has epitomized a deep-seated passion for theater throughout her life, bringing joy, laughter, and invaluable life lessons to countless individuals. Especially significant is her influence on the younger generation through her nurturing role in Picayune on Stage.

In recognition of her exceptional life and contributions, Mayor Jim Luke presented Gladys Hughes with a Certificate of Appreciation, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to the local community and the nation.

The city honored Gladys Hughes, saying she “is a true testament to the power of dedication, creativity, and a profound love for one’s community. Her influence has left an indelible mark, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

As Ms. Hughes celebrates a century of wisdom, kindness, and inspiration, the City of Picayune joins in belatedly, wishing her a joyous 100th birthday and expressing immense gratitude for her remarkable contributions to the community.