Reckless Driver’s Interstate Joyride Ends with Hood Fiasco, Suspect in Custody Published 9:29 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Picayune Police Department responded to a Reckless Driver call on September 27th, resulting in a bizarre interstate chase that concluded with an unexpected twist.

The incident began when an officer initiated a traffic stop for a driver traveling southbound on the interstate. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the driver abruptly exited at Nicholson, turned around, and started heading northbound on the interstate.

As the chase unfolded, the driver’s hood flew open unexpectedly, causing a halt in the pursuit near mile marker five. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

In a lighthearted response to the unusual event, the Picayune Police Department took to their official Facebook page, humorously commenting on the situation. “He forgot to pat the roof after the hood was strapped down, and sure enough, it had him looking like Ace Ventura,” the department posted.