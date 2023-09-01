Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Unveils 2022 Contributions from Pearl River County Published 10:07 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District (SMPDD), a 501(c)(3) private non-profit organization, has announced the financial contributions made by Pearl River County in the year 2022. Since its establishment in 1967, SMPDD has functioned as an intermediary, connecting local government with state, regional, and federal entities engaged in economic, community, and human development endeavors.

At the recent Pearl River County Supervisors meeting, SMPDD disclosed that Pearl River County’s financial support amounted to $58,188.67. This contribution enabled SMPDD to facilitate $1,738,438.49 million in goods and services, reflecting a commitment to fostering comprehensive development.

Notably, $1,234,396.52 of this amount was dedicated to Senior Services, addressing the unique needs of the aging population.

The Senior Services Division within SMPDD encompasses essential programs, including the Area Agency on Aging (AAA), the Elderly and Disabled Medicaid Waiver program, the Veteran Directed Care Program, and the Consumer Directed Care Program. The Special Projects Division also operates the Mississippi Access to Care (MAC) Center, offering crucial assistance to elderly and disabled communities. Together, these services create a well-rounded and coordinated system of home and community-based care tailored to meet the specific requirements of the aging and disabled populations.

In the fiscal year 2022, Pearl River County’s contribution through the Older Americans Act, totaling $44,230.17, translated into an additional $1,234,396.52 worth of goods and services, showcasing the tangible outcomes of community-focused initiatives.

A significant portion of $394,162.40 was allocated to economic workforce development. This sector involves leveraging resources to stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life in the region. SMPDD’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), a five-year plan guiding economic development, includes Pearl River County as a participant. This involvement allows counties and cities to apply for grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), which has supported SMPDD’s infrastructure projects over the years, contributing to private investment and job creation.

SMPDD distributed $22,000 to Business and Government Finance, $15,490.90 to the Special Projects Division, and $14,200 to various other programs and services.

Beyond financial contributions, SMPDD offers assistance in grant writing and administration, accompanied by competitive fee structures. The organization provides planning and technical support based on need. The Economic Workforce Development team within SMPDD aids counties in responding to Requests for Information related to potential new businesses, utilizing their expertise to manage intricate projects.

Moreover, SMPDD serves as the fiscal agent for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds in the Twin Districts Workforce Development Area (TDWDA), encompassing 24 counties. WIOA aims to enhance job prospects for workers through a job-driven public workforce system. The organization also receives workforce development funds from the Mississippi Department of Human Services and Accelerate Mississippi.

These contributions reflect the shared dedication of Pearl River County and SMPDD toward fostering sustainable growth and community well-being within the framework of collaboration and strategic development.