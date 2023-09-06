Shelby Rae Kevwitch Published 11:10 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Shelby Rae Kevwitch was born in Picayune, MS on July 20,2004 to Tracy and Rowdy Kevwitch. Shelby graduated from Picayune Memorial High School this year while continuing serving and hosting at Walk Ons of Slidell. She was enrolled at Blue Cliff College to study Esthiology. Shelby was a very special soul who enjoyed traveling, shopping, and all things of beauty. At a young age, she spent most of her days outdoors riding whatever had wheels and drove the fastest. She didn’t care much for school other than for socializing, but was determined to receive a diploma. While attending high school, Shelby met Ramone and you could guarantee that wherever she was; he was not far from ever since. She had an appetite for good food, especially seafood. She religiously showed self expression through her hair, nails, and lashes. Her fearlessness made it easy for her to try everything at least once. Every weekend was a new adventure spent with her. Shelby was truly someone who lit up a room everytime she entered just by her laugh or her silly dances. She always knew the right things to say or do to make anyone’s day brighter. She will live on through us though she can’t physically be here.

Shelby is preceded in death by her father, Rowdy Gene Kevwitch, grandmother, June Rae Kevwitch, and the love of her life, Ramone Jackson.

She and Ramone leave behind their dog, Royal, 2.

Survivors include her mother, Tracy Ladner Kevwitch, grandmother, Debbie Ladner, grandfather, Gerard Ladner, older sisters, Danielle Ladner, Taylor Raye Sanford, a niece Mila Jade Mackles, aunts, Heather Ladner (Jairee), Cindy Keister and an uncle Jared Ladner along with lots of other dear family and friends.

Shelby was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, nanny, and friend who will forever and always hold a big place in our hearts.

Memorial services were held at Picayune Funeral Home (815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The family received friends and had visitation one hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home.