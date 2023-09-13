Roy McManus Published 10:54 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Roy Dale McManus of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday September 6, 2023, at the age of 69 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Roy was a long-time resident of Picayune and a member of Picayune Main Street. He was owner of “U Do It Slushes” and retired from Marigold Foods. Roy was the former president and member of Oak Forest Exchange Club in Jackson, Mississippi. Roy was also a member of the clown unit and known as “Wrinkles”. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother; Roy will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John McManus and Susie Thaxton; and a host of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Pat McManus; two sons, Jason McManus (Jennifer) and Michael McManus (Katherine); brother, Johnny McManus (Geneva); sister, Doris Keith (the late Floyd); seven grandchildren: Morgan Reeves (David), Haley Byrd (Michael), Kaitlyn Douglas (Bailey), Natalie McManus, Emilee McManus, Ramsey McManus, and Jase McManus; six great-grandchildren: Hudson Reeves, Hunter Reeves, Haislee Reeves, Ryleigh Douglas, Langley Byrd, and Olivia Mitchell; sister in laws, Donna Betts Lott (Bill), and Robin Briones (Douglas); brother in laws, Jimmy Betts (Reba) and Bobby Betts (Anne); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home, Saturday September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in honor of Roy McManus.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, picayunefh.com