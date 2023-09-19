Picayune Police Department Initiates Shop with a Cop Program Published 11:44 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

The Picayune Police Department has launched its inaugural Shop with a Cop Program, an initiative aimed at providing support to underprivileged children and families within the local community during the holiday season.

Shop with a Cop is an event designed to create a positive interaction between police officers and children from less fortunate backgrounds. The event occurs during the Christmas season, where each child is given a specified budget to purchase items of their choice at a local store, accompanied by a police officer serving as a chaperone and companion throughout the shopping experience.

How to Get Involved:

Individuals and local businesses are invited to contribute to the Shop with a Cop Program by making donations directly to the City of Picayune Police Department. Donations can be made to the department’s designated account. Additionally, community members can support the program by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win various items.

To ensure the effectiveness of the program, law enforcement officials collaborate with the community and educational institutions to identify children who would benefit from this initiative. Recommendations from school authorities and police department members assist in screening and selecting eligible children. Professionals within the Picayune/PRC school system and the criminal justice system, as well as concerned individuals, are encouraged to help identify children who could benefit from the program by contacting Cpl. John Saltarelli via email at jsaltarelli@picayune.ms.us with the subject line “SHOP WITH A COP.”

The Picayune Police Department appreciates the community’s support as they commence this inaugural Shop with a Cop program. Their objective is to establish this initiative as an ongoing program, fostering stronger connections between the children in the community and the Picayune Police Department. They aim to create lasting holiday memories for children in need.