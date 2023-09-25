Picayune Police Apprehend Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Spree Published 9:14 am Monday, September 25, 2023

A recent surge in vehicle burglaries within the Picayune area concluded with the arrest of Corey J. O’Conner on September 24, 2023, following a string of break-ins.

The Picayune Police Department received the first report on September 18th, 2023, concerning a vehicle burglary at Highland Community Hospital. In this incident, a white male unlawfully entered a parked vehicle at the hospital parking lot and made away with a handgun and other belongings.

On September 23rd, officers responded to a similar incident at 781 Memorial Blvd, reporting the theft of a firearm from another burglarized vehicle. Surveillance footage yielded crucial information about the suspect’s vehicle and confirmed further break-ins at the Orthopedic Institute in Hattiesburg.

Law enforcement swiftly acted on the leads, leading to the apprehension of Corey J. O’Conner at 15 Stone Hollow Trace in Carriere on September 24, 2023. Detectives confirmed O’Conner as the primary suspect linked to the vehicle burglaries in Picayune.

O’Conner now faces pending charges for multiple burglaries in various jurisdictions, underscoring the magnitude of his criminal activities. Moreover, it was discovered that O’Conner was on probation under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, resulting in a custody hold due to violations.

The Picayune Police Department expressed appreciation for the prompt resolution of these crimes, acknowledging the efforts and diligence of their officers. They also conveyed gratitude to the community for their vigilance and cooperation, extending thanks to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable support.