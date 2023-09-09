Picayune Man Sentenced to 222 Months in Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

Published 2:03 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Joshua Smith, a 39-year-old resident of Picayune, Mississippi, has been sentenced to 222 months in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Smith’s sentencing took place in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

The case stems from a multi-year investigation 2015, targeting a substantial drug trafficking organization primarily based in Picayune, located in Pearl River County, Mississippi. By 2018, Joshua Smith and another co-defendant were identified as key figures in this conspiracy. Federal agents initiated their efforts by employing a confidential source to make controlled purchases of methamphetamine.

On November 2, 2018, a DEA confidential source successfully purchased 27.4 grams of actual methamphetamine with an impressive 99% purity from Joshua Smith within Picayune, Mississippi, solidifying his involvement in the illicit drug trade.

Smith was indicted on September 7, 2022, and subsequently entered a guilty plea on April 5, 2023, admitting to the possession charge with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to Smith’s conviction, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose prosecuted the case.

