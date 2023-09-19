Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Reports August 2023 Drug Enforcement Activities Published 10:44 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigators conducted various drug enforcement operations throughout the month of August 2023, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of controlled substances and related items.

August 9, 2023:

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Narcotic Investigators conducted a lawful traffic stop on a Ford Mustang near Stegall Rd. in Picayune, MS. The vehicle’s occupants were identified as Joshua England (19) and Christian Dillard (18) from Picayune. Following the stop, investigators discovered distribution amounts of suspected heroin and fentanyl, leading to the arrest of both subjects for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility.

August 14, 2023:

Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Aaron Scarbough (40) located on Ed Moore Rd. in Carriere, MS. Scarbough, a confirmed convicted felon, was found in possession of marijuana and an illegal weapon. He was arrested for possession of the marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as charges of animal cruelty and littering. Scarbough was taken to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility.

August 24, 2023:

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, Narcotic Investigators conducted a lawful traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger on Anchor Lake Rd. near Stone Hollow Trace. The driver, Shane Lamartina (36), and the passenger, Brandi Phillips (35), both from Carriere, MS, were found in possession of controlled substances. The investigators collected enough evidence to charge the couple with controlled substances violations. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility.

August 29, 2023:

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigative Unit conducted an operation at 1637 Highway 11, Picayune, as part of an ongoing investigation. They encountered Nichole Sullivan (49) and Richard Kennedy (55). Kennedy was found in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and Sullivan was arrested on an existing warrant for contempt of court. Both were transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility and incarcerated.

August 30, 2023:

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 5:43pm, Narcotics Investigators conducted a lawful stop on an older model Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver, Joshua Smith (39) of Nicholson MS, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Smith was arrested and transported to the Pearl River County Jail where he was booked and incarcerated for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combatting drug-related issues within the community and will continue to conduct proactive operations to ensure public safety.