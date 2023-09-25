Pearl River County Advances Economic Development Initiatives Published 11:28 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Economic Development Director Lindsay Ward shared significant progress on key initiatives during the recent Pearl River County Board of Supervisors meeting, shedding light on advancements for the Technology Park and Industrial Park projects.

The first milestone announced was the approval to commence surveying and clearing of sites for the Pearl River County Technology Park, strategically situated across from the Picayune Airport. The process, estimated to cost $100,000, is funded through the Mississippi Development Authority Site Development Grant. Surveying will encompass the entire 28-acre area, while clearing will initially cover approximately one-third of the land. Surveying is expected to span 6-12 months, followed by a subsequent 6-month clearing phase. This venture has been a longstanding aspiration for Pearl River County, dating back to the early 2000s. Post-clearance, the focus will shift towards constructing ready-to-move-in buildings to attract potential businesses, especially those seeking proximity to The Stennis Space Center and the airport.

Director Ward expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are all excited to finally get this project started and off the ground. This funding would not have been possible without our local legislators’ support and state-level funding.”

The board also approved the Pearl River County Industrial Park Select Site grant agreement, a significant step following its groundbreaking in June. The approved grant of $2.5 million, with $2.25 million stemming from the state as Site Development Funds and a local match of $250,000 from Pearl River County, will now be submitted to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) for board approval. Once approved, the county can proceed with bidding on-site improvement and grading. Ward said, “We hope to have the bidding done by the end of this year.”

To further bolster funding and support, Ward traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to engage with federal legislators. Her discussions focus primarily on advocating for public safety equipment and pushing for funding for the Weir at Walkiah, highlighting the multifaceted approach Pearl River County is taking to drive economic development.