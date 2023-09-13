Nezzie Mae Reed Published 11:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

“What’s done in Life soon will pass! What’s done with Love always last!” by Nezzie Reed

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church, Carriere, MS. Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday one hour prior to service time. Rev. George Tillman will officiate at the service.

Nezzie Mae Reed was born on June 14, 1944 to the late Otis and Jessie Mae Nixon in Carriere, MS. She was a faithful member of New Hebron Baptist Church and her community. A beautiful soul to be at peace and rest.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023 Nezzie received her heavenly wings embraced by her loving family and friends at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Jessie Mae Nixon; her husband, Henry Reed; her adopted daughter, Eunice Brown; her brothers, John and Marcus Nixon; and her sisters, Emma Jean Prather.

Nezzie leaves to cherish her loving memories, two beautiful daughters, Alicia Nixon and Angelique Nixon; one loving adopted sister, Cassandra Davis; two caring brothers, Ethan Nixon and adopted brother Leroy Breazeal III. 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS