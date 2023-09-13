Local cancer survivor to hold walk ten years into remission Published 11:22 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

On Saturday, Sept. 16, cancer survivor Cameron Acker will walk from South Side Elementary School to J.P. Johnson Park in the “Walking the Socks Off Cancer” walk in honor and memory of children battling cancer.

In February 2013, Cameron was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer in which the bone marrow generates too many immature lymphocytes or white blood cells.

“This is the ten year anniversary that Cameron has been in remission from cancer. He went into remission in March of 2013,” Cameron’s mother, Tricee Acker said.

Shortly after going into remission, Cameron participated in his very first walk in New Orleans, Louisiana for the sixth annual Jazz Half Marathon and 5K. The walk raised funds for New Orleans Children’s Hospital’s Cancer Program.

Cameron is now a senior in high school. He had his most recent check-up on May 31, and no cancer or complications were found.

“We’re just grateful to God, that God has brought him this far. He’s thriving. He’s doing well,” Tricee said.

Cameron’s grandmother, Joyce Brumfield, who coordinated “Walking the Socks Off Cancer,” encourages all of Cameron’s family, friends, as well as former and present teachers to participate in the event.

“Walking the Socks Off Cancer” will provide food, drinks and entertainment, as well as a blood drive for participants to donate blood.

“He’s excited about this. A little nervous, but he’s excited that he’s here to live out his testimony. His journey with God has blessed him to be here,” said Tricee. “I would say it’s a celebration walk as well as an awareness walk for childhood cancer.”

“Walking the Socks Off Cancer” will begin at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16. To attend, adults must donate $5. Children get in free. For more information about “Walking the Socks Off Cancer,” contact Joyce Brumfield at (601) 347-5553. Learn more about childhood cancer at www.cancer.gov and Childhood Cancer Awareness at www.acco.org.