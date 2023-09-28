Larry Hayes Simmons Published 4:13 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our loved one, Larry Hayes Simmons, who passed away peacefully on September 21, 2023. He was 71 years of age.

Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virena Simmons; Sons, Lawrence (Lee-Anna) Simmons, Nigel Simmons, and Donald W. Mickel, Jr.; Mother, Mary Simmons; Brothers, Roger (Martina) Simmons and Paul Simmons; Sisters, Sandra Johnson, Lois Jean (Houston) Traxler, and Judith Wilson; Special nephew Kimba (Latoya) Simmons and special friend Charles “Guitar” Connley.

He was Preceded in death by grandson Leonardo Hayes Simmons and special Aunt Mrs. Ethel Graves. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 @ 11 a.m. at the New Palestine Cemetery, 2336 New Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466. Rev. Van Bolden will officiate at the service.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N. Blanks Ave., Picayune, MS 39466. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home.