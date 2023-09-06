Janiyah Kikol Jackson Published 11:04 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. Revelation 21:4

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Highway 43 South, Picayune, MS 39466, in the Catahoula Community. The Rev. Elijah McSwain, Sr. will be the officiant.

Janiyah Nikol Jackson was born July 31, 2002 to Janice and Julius Jackon. She was a member of Little Providence Baptist Church.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 Janiyah gained her angel wings at the age of 21.

To cherish her beautiful spirit and memories are her parents, Janice and Julius; her beloved brother Julian Jackson all of Picayune, MS.

Interment will be in the Little Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS.

