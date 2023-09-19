James Dodd Published 10:53 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Funeral Services for James Rodney “J. D.” Dodd, age 65, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, will be held Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Tony Lambert and Dr. Josh Braddy will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church. J. D. grew up in Picayune and was truly a dedicated friend to many. He was an easy-going individual who made friends easily and could be trusted to help out anyone at anytime. He was well-loved and was a true friend to many people in and around Picayune. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy R. Dodd and Anna Campbell Dodd.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason (Brandi) Dodd, Justin “Huey” R. (Wendy) Dodd, and Jacob (Jennifer) Dodd; grandchildren, Hayden Dodd, Holden Dodd, Hudson Barnum, Alex Nelson, Cade Chambliss, Landon Dodd, Mia Dodd, Braxton Dodd, Makenna Dodd (Andre) DeNicola, and Blakeney Dodd; mother of his children, Judy Beebe; his long-time girlfriend, Louann Wallace; siblings, Timmy (Paula) Dodd, Sandra (Willie) Braddy, Tommy “Ko” (Sherry) Dodd, Donald (Ginny) Dodd, Sherman (Becky) Dodd, and Jill (Chad) Frierson; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to PYAA, PASA, PRCAA, or any athletic organization to help with underprivileged children who may want to join a team and the family needs additional help.