Guy Lenoir

Guy Thomas Lenoir, 87, a lifelong resident of Pearl River County, MS passed away peacefully in Bogalusa, LA on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Guy, a Navy Veteran and skilled carpenter, will be fondly remembered by his family for his colorful language and hot-headed temper, both of which were inherited by both of his sons and granddaughters.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Lenoir and his two brothers, Gary and Martin Lenoir.

Guy is survived by his siblings, Charlotte O’Brien, Sue Mitchell, Peggy Buckley, and Billy Lenoir; his two sons, Tommy (Sherry) Lenoir and Rusty (Sheila) Lenoir; his granddaughters, Emma Lenoir and Whitney (Eric) Lenoir Valles; as well as four beautiful great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. He also leaves behind 5 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Davita Dialysis, as well as Resthaven Living Center, both of Bogalusa, LA for their help in caring for him during the last years of his life and Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home for their kindness following his death.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you speak your favorite expletive in his honor. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choosing.