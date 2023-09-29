Governor Reeves Commends Improved School Accountability Grades Published 10:04 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves acknowledged the positive trend in school accountability grades for the state during the 2022-2023 academic year, affirming the state’s commitment to enhancing its education system.

In a statement, Governor Reeves said, “These results further demonstrate Mississippi’s progress in education and its dedication to the students of Mississippi.”

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of teachers, parents, and students, noting their collective contribution to the favorable outcomes. Reeves emphasized that the results were a reflection of consistent, sustained efforts to strengthen Mississippi’s education system. He added, “It is through these collective efforts that our state is being recognized as a model for effective education. The recent improvements affirm the positive trajectory of Mississippi’s educational landscape.”

The released results from the Mississippi Department of Education add to recent achievements, including acknowledgment as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K programs, record high school graduation rates, and leading the nation in fourth-grade reading and math gains.