Generous K-9 Training Equipment Donation in Honor of Late Supporter Published 4:50 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, led by Sheriff Allison, extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Michael Temples, an esteemed K-9 trainer, for his generous donation of a brand-new training bite sleeve to the K-9 Division. This thoughtful gesture is made in memory of Michael’s late brother, Joey Wade Temples, and enhances the training and readiness of the K-9 unit.

K-9 units are constantly training to ensure their performance remains sharp and effective in their vital roles. The newly donated training bite sleeve will be instrumental in maintaining the department’s high training standards, ultimately benefiting the county’s citizens.

Michael Temples has an impressive 20-year career in the K-9 dog training business, retiring three years ago after dedicating two decades to honing his skills and expertise. Before his work in K-9 training, Mike bravely served in the Marines, showcasing his unwavering dedication to service and duty.

The training bite sleeve, a symbol of dedication and passion for K-9 training, was graciously donated in honor of Mike’s beloved brother, Joey Temples, who tragically passed away in December at 56. Joey’s memory will forever live on through this contribution, further empowering the K-9 Division as they diligently work to safeguard the community.

In reminiscing about his late brother, Michael Temples, he fondly recalled Joey’s unwavering support for his endeavors in training police dogs. Joey went above and beyond, raising awareness in various clubs and actively participating in fundraising efforts to support the cause.

Joey Temples held a deep-rooted appreciation for law enforcement and animals, backing the dogs of law enforcement and the welfare of animals in general. Michael Temples fondly remembered his late brother: “He was one of the most honest and best people I have ever met.”

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the K-9 Division express their sincerest gratitude to Mr. Michael Temples for honoring his late brother meaningfully, ensuring that Joey’s legacy of support and dedication lives on.